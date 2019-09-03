PARIS — Celebration Barn Theater will present Mike Miclon’s “The Early Evening Show,” featuring stand-up comedian Dawn Hartill as a special guest, and regulars Fritz Grobe and the Early Evening Show Orchestra appearing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

Wild improvisations, audience interactions and surprise guests have made Mike Miclon’s “The Early Evening Show” the longest-running live variety show in Maine history.

Special guest Dawn Hartill is a stand-up comedian from Lewiston and the 2016 winner of the Strand Cup Comedy Competition. She has appeared at Improv Boston and regularly performs throughout New England.

Tickets to the show are available for $18, adults; $16, seniors 60-plus; and $10 for kids 17 and under. All tickets are general admission; members receive priority seating. Lobby and concessions open at 6:30 p.m. Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.

To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.CelebrationBarn.com or call the box office at 207-743-8452. Celebration Barn Theater is just off Route 117 at 190 Stock Farm Road in South Paris.

