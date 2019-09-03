This week The Buzz has a closing, a new office, a quashed rumor and a pair of adorably named goats.

Let’s start with Popsicle and Puddin’.

Roaring Brook Nurseries on Route 126 in Wales had its last day Saturday.

The second generation of the farm, Jim and Kristen Glazier, added a market and greenhouse 10 years ago, according to a 2009 Sun Journal feature. They had pick-your-own fields and hosted seasonal events.

The outgoing message on the store answering machine Tuesday:

“Well, it’s official folks — we have closed the doors. We wish you the very best and thank you for your patronage and all of the memories you’ve given us over the years.”

According to Roaring Brook’s Facebook page, the store hens and two store goats, Popsicle and Puddin’, who lived roadside in the summer, were adopted out to families.

Not yet …

Last week, a reader called twice looking for a room to rent; unfortunately, I could be of no help there.

Another called asking if the hot rumor on North River Road development in Auburn was true — much more find-out-able.

City Planner Audrey Knight said she believes the current flurry of activity is related to moving fill for a road improvement project.

“There has been some interest in developing the property, but nothing has been submitted or brought before the Planning Board at this point,” she said.

If and when that happens, according to Knight, abutters within 500 feet will be notified, taking out any mystery.

New neighbors

A nonprofit with a mission to empower people with disabilities “to live, work, and contribute to their communities” has bought the one-story brick building at 430 Lisbon St. that has housed a food bank and Kaplan University.

Creative Work Systems already has offices in South Portland, Saco and on Hampshire Street in Auburn.

Chief Operating Officer Matt Hickey said Tuesday that the local office is growing so much they’d been looking for more space the past six months to a year. They plan to have administrative offices there with 15 employees and will potentially explore the site for offering services, as well.

Creative Work Systems serves more than 100 people with residential support, community day programs, employment services and case management, Hickey said.

“This popped up and it really met our needs, location-wise and size-wise for us,” he said. “We’re really excited to be down there in the Southern Gateway.”

Seven Rivers Corp. sold the 5,500-square-foot building for $350,000 in a deal brokered by Justin Lamontagne and Greg Hastings from NAI The Dunham Group and Tim Millett from The Boulos Co., according to Mainebiz.

Creative Work Systems expects to move in in late November, after a renovation.

Numerical note

The Trinity Jubilee Center beside Kennedy Park has had a busy summer.

How busy?

It served more than 3,300 plates of food in July and has helped 200-plus people find jobs this year, according to its latest newsletter.

Quick hits about business comings, goings and happenings.

