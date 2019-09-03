WILTON — The select board voted 3-2 to hold a special town meeting Oct. 1 to vote on a moratorium on electrical transmission projects so town officials can review and update utility ordinances regulating such projects.

The board will hold a public hearing on the warrant article before the vote.

No projects already approved by the board, such as construction of a new Central Maine Power substation on Main Street, will be affected by the moratorium.

Selectman Tom Saviello and Code Enforcement Officer Charlie Lavin have formed a committee with residents to address concerns about the effects of alternative power projects and Central Maine Power’s proposed New England Clean Energy Connect transmission line to bring hydropower from Quebec to Massachusetts.

“The goal is not to prohibit the development of power lines and projects in Wilton,” Saviello told the board, “but to develop criteria to consistently regulate them.”

Selectpersons Tiffany Maiuri and Phil Hilton joined Saviello in voting for the special town meeting; Keith Swett and David Leavitt voted against it.

In other business, Town Manager Rhonda Irish presented the board with six bids for three properties acquired for unpaid taxes. A property on Route 2 was sold to Marcus Willett for $13,550; another on Union Street was sold to Diane Price for $2,500; and the third on Masterman Street was sold to Jeff Ronco for $5,244.

Irish gave a final report on the demolition of the Forster Manufacturing building. The project took a few days longer than the contract stipulated and the town had the option of charging a penalty of $500 a day for delays. However, they declined the option because the demolition company provided additional services to address safety concerns.

In another matter, members of the Wilton Farmers Market requested permission to hold the market at McGillicudy Park for the 2020 summer season. The board conditionally approved the request, pending review by the Planning Board and Wilton Recreation Committee.

Irish also informed the board that construction on Pond Road to replace a culvert would likely start Sept. 23, closing the road for about a week.

It was announced that Wilton residents may bring hazardous household wastes to the Jay Transfer Station from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7.

