LIVERMORE — Reminder – regular church hours begin next week, Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Worship 10:30 a.m. .

Hymns today were: “I Love to Tell the Story”; “Jesus Loves the Little Children;” and “Let Us Break Bread Together.” The Choir Sang: “For Those Tears I Died;” and “I Found the Answer.”

Pastor Bonnie’s message was titled, “Jesus’ Hands” based on the scripture Matthew 19:13-15. As is the custom on the first Sunday of the month, Communion was observed followed by the congregation joining hands and singing “Blest Be the Tie that Binds.”

EVENTS: Pastor Bonnie Higgins office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9-12 a.m. ; Monday Bible Study at 6 p.m.; Tuesday Bible Study at 1 p.m.; Thursday, September 5, Choir Rehearsal 6 p.m..Saturday, September 7, Board of Deacons 9 a.m.; Board of Trustees 10 a.m. Sunday, September 8, Sunday School for all ages 9 a.m. ; Worship at 10:30 a.m. . September 21, The LaClaires Gospel Concert 6 p.m.. The Food bank donation for September is Green Beans.

