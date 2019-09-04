CANTON – Jean M. (Beaulieu) Norris, 83, a resident of Jay, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Pinnacle Health and Rehab in Canton, following a long illness. She was born Aug. 11, 1936 in Jay, the daughter of Edward P. Beaulieu and Madolyn (Richard) Beaulieu. She attended Livermore Falls High School and was a 1955 graduate of Jay High School. On Aug. 13, 1955 she married Russell Norris of Stricklands. Following their wedding they lived in Philadephia and had their son Russell Jr., at the Navy Hospital. They moved back to Maine in 1956 and then to Portland in 1957, where she worked at Maine Medical Center as a Certified Nurse Assistant. She also worked at the Cushman Bakery and Wellwood Five and Dime in Falmouth. She was a member of the Chestnut Street Methodist Church, Mom Club, 609 Club and the Eastern Star. She spent a lot of time with the elderly, bringing them shopping or to see friends. She also took meals to the homeless by the waterfront, they loved her cooking. Jean would spend money on families in need to help with lights, phone, and clothing for children. They moved to Jay in 1978, and she became involved in the local community. She became a member of Jay Baptist Church, and the American Legion Auxiliary. Jean also became involved with CES – Community Emergency Service. Jean will be remembered for her love and kindness to her family and community. She is survived by her husband Russell Norris, Sr. of Jay, her sons, Russell Norris, Jr. and wife Theresa of Biddeford and Randall Norris of Norway, two grandchildren, Nissa and Teila Norris, two great-grandchildren, Gabriella and Hayden Norris, siblings, Evelyn Chabot and husband Normand of Livermore Falls, John and Charie, special niece Sherry Labbe and husband Jason of Livermore, as well as many other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Linda, and brothers, Neil, Brent, and Larry. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A private graveside service was held Sunday, September 1, at Pleasant View Cemetery, 51 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

If desired contributions may be made to

Franklin County

Animal Shelter

550 Industry Road

Farmington, ME 04938

