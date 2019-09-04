FARMINGTON – Dorris Esther (Neil) Brackley, 99, of Strong, died peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019, surrounded by family at Franklin County Memorial Hospital in Farmington. She was born in Corrina on August 25, 1920, the daughter of Marquis R. and Nellie J. (Vining) Neil. She graduated as the Salutatorian from Strong High School in the class of 1938. On July 31, 1938, she married Rufus A. Brackley of Strong.

Dorris was predeceased by her husband after 63 years of marriage.

Children include, daughter Rosalie Dorris (Brackley) and husband Ronnie When, children, Lorrie Jeane, Ronnie Charles Jr. (predeceased) and Michael Allen; son Allen Marquis and wife Joyce M. (Gifford), children Neil Allen, Kelley Ann, and Kerrie Ann; son Rufus Allen Jr. and wife Ardell L. (Covill), children Sean William, Rebecca Ardell, Christina Dorris, Elizabeth Lillian (predeceased) and Rachel Nira; son Neil Lewis and wife Kay M. (Lane-predeceased) child Nicholas James; daughter Beth Ann (Brackley) and husband Charles Milewski and children Joshua David, Robert A. Bartlett, Melanie L. Landry, Scott Charles Milewski, Lucianne Milewski and Christopher Charles Milewski.

Rufus and Dorris lived in Strong and Frankfort, Maine, Lunenburg and Mill River, Mass. and East Greenwich, R.I. Upon Rufus’ retirement from teaching, they returned to the Brackley family home in Strong and resumed being active members of the community. Rufus and Dorris enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends that lived in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Virginia, Tennessee, California, North Carolina, Florida, Alaska, New Brunswick and British Columbia, Canada.

Dorris spent most of her life as a homemaker and meeting the needs of her family. In addition, she had interests in collecting China teacups, braiding rugs, sewing, quilting, painting, writing poetry, letter writing, baking, planting flowers, canning, playing cards, traveling and visiting family. In short, she loved life. Her family came first in her heart.

Dorris had been a Cub Scout den mother and Brownie leader. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church, Aurora Grange (local and state levels), United Methodist Women President, American Legion Auxiliary, Strong Historical Society, Narrow Gauge Quilters, Franklin County Extension and Senior Citizens group.

Rufus and Dorris are survived by five children; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dorris is also survived by her cousin, Herbert Neil and his daughter, Sandra Rogers.

She was predeceased by her three brothers and their wives, Ronald, Clifford and his wife Carlene, and Richard. She was also predeceased by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lewis and his wife Phyllis, and Florence and her husband Burchard Colby.

The family wishes to thank caregivers Lorraine Mitchell, Barbara Gardiner, Sandra Curtis and Sandra Rogers for their loving care and kindness that enabled Dorris to stay in her home. Also, thanks to all who helped to make her final days peaceful and comfortable, especially the third floor staff at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

According to Dorris’s wishes, the family will celebrate her life on Wednesday, September 4, at 11 a.m., at the Strong United Methodist Church, 8 Church Hill Road, Strong, with Reverend Dee Webber officiating. Dorris requested that people attending the celebration not wear black. The family invites all to join in colorful array. Interment will follow at the Village Cemetery in Strong.

If a person desires to make contributions in Dorris’s memory, please send to:

Strong United Methodist Church

P.O. Box 33

Strong, ME 04983

Or

East Greenwich United Methodist Church

1558 South County Trail

East Greenwich, RI 02818

