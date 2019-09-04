AUBURN – Jeannine G. Turcotte, 81, formerly of Lewiston, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the Clover Manor in Auburn, where she had been a resident for the past 3 years. Born in Lewiston on April 5, 1938, she was the daughter of Adelard and Yvonne Verville Gagnon. Educated in local schools, she was a graduate of Lewiston High School, Class of 1956. On August 10, 1963, she married the love of her life, Maurice P. Turcotte Jr. Mr. Turcotte passed away on December 31, 2018. Jeannine was a dedicated wife and mother, and also worked as a medical transcriptionist for Tri-County Mental Health for several years. A member of Holy Family Church, Prince of Peace Parish, she was a faithful and devout Catholic. She enjoyed sewing, reading and painting, loved to travel, and especially enjoyed living in Florida for several years following Maurice’s retirement. Jeannine was truly an angel on earth, putting everyone’s need before her own. She not only raised 6 children, but in her retirement, helped raise her grandchildren. She cared for her husband tirelessly after his stroke. She was diagnosed with Lewey-Body Dementia in 2015, and had a difficult struggle in her last years. Throughout her life, she always remained true to herself, loved unconditionally, and treasured every moment with her family, even in her illness. Her smile, kindness and simple presence will truly be missed. Our lives are all better because she was part of it. Survivors include four sons; Richard and wife Rita of Leeds, Michael and wife June of Greene, Gregory and wife Christine of Twin Lakes WI, Brian and wife Genevieve of Lewiston, two daughters; Lynne Turcotte of Port St. Lucie FL, Robyn and husband Roger Begin of Sabattus; nine grandchildren; RaeLynn, Renee, Chelsey, Brett, Jordan, Taylor, Hannah, Makayla, and Cameron; seven great-grandchildren; Aubrey, Sophia, River, Raven, Devyn, Avery, and Haidyn; brother Paul Gagnon and sister Claire Therrien; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband and parents. The family would like to thank the staff at Clover Manor and Androscoggin Hospice for their care for her, especially in her final days.

Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, ME, 04240, on Thursday, from 6 – 8 PM. Services will be Friday, 11 a.m., Holy Family Church. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery. Condolences, donations, and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made to Prince of Peace Parish.

« Previous

Next »