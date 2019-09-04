The Auburn Public Library will host Farmer Minor & Daisy the Pig Story Time with “Pig Out on Reading” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in the Androscoggin Room. Meet Daisy, Farmer Minor and the pugs and share some stories with the most famous pig in the word. There will be time for petting and kissing Daisy after the stories. Best for children ages 4 to 12. For more information, call the library at 207-333-6640, ext. 3.

filed under:
auburn maine, Auburn Public Library
