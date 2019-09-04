The highest level of minor-league golf will return to Maine for the first time in a quarter of a century when Falmouth Country Club hosts the Live + Work in Maine Open next June.

The week-long event is scheduled for June 8-14 as part of the Korn Ferry Tour, the developmental arm of the PGA Tour. A field of 156 up-and-coming golfers will compete for a $600,000 purse over 72 holes with a cutoff of the top 65 (plus ties) after 36 holes.

The Korn Ferry Tour announced a partnership Wednesday with Portland-based Shamrock Sports & Entertainment to add the tournament to its annual schedule for five years, through 2024.

“Portland is truly a remarkable locale for professional golf, and we are eager to bring the Live + Work in Maine Open to this community,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. “We have vibrant partners with great track records of building spectacular events and awareness for Maine, and we are confident that the golf fans throughout this region will enjoy watching the future stars of the PGA Tour.”

From 1990-93, the Woodlands club in Falmouth hosted the Ben Hogan New England Classic (titled in its final year as the NIKE New England Classic) featuring a level of pro golfers from what is now known as the Korn Ferry Tour.

This story will be updated.

