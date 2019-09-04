AUBURN — Visiting Angels, one of the leading senior home care franchised agencies across America, has expanded to Auburn.

The owner, Alecia Pineo, opened a franchise in Bangor three years ago and employs 90 caregivers. The Auburn office is at 20 Union St., next to the CVS store.

Visiting Angels provides non-medical services to those who want to remain in their familiar environment yet find it difficult to do so without support. Services offered include personal care, dressing, grooming, light housekeeping, light meal preparation, medication reminders, outings, shopping, errands and appointments, as well as companionship.

The Auburn office will also service clients living in Topsham, Lisbon, Lisbon Falls, Sabattus, Lewiston and Monmouth.

For more information or a free in-home consultation, call 207-740-9100.

