COUNTY — On August 30 at 9:48 a.m. Franklin County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scovil, Deputy Doucette and Deputy Elmes responded to a residence on South Main Street in Strong for a medical emergency. Upon arrival they determined that the victim was unconscious, possibly as a result of narcotics use and administered Naloxone reviving the victim. At that point they opened an investigation on how the victim received the narcotics. With the assistance of Lt. David St. Laurent and Detective Stephen Charles, deputies continued their investigation developing enough information to obtain a search warrant for a residence on Park Street in Phillips.

On September 4 at approximately 1 p.m., Sgt. Scovil, Sgt. Bean, Deputy Doucette, Deputy Elmes, Deputy Morgan, Lt. St. Laurent, Deputy Davol, Detective Charles, Trooper Reid Bond and an MDEA agent executed the warrant at the residence of Scott Pinkham on Park Street. As a result of the warrant, Scott Pinkham, 50, was arrested for two counts of Aggravated Trafficking of scheduled Drugs Class A and transported to jail. Police seized approximately 20 grams of Fentanyl/Heroin which has been sent for testing.

Pinkham’s bail has been set for $75,000 cash only. Deputy Doucette is the primary investigating officer.

“The Sheriff’s Office will take quick action anytime we received information of someone dealing in potential deadly narcotics. The victim in this case was lucky that Deputies just happened to be in town and were able to revive him,” said Sheriff Scott Nichols Thursday, in a press release.

