GORHAM, NH — Paul C. Schoenbeck, founder of North Country Dental in Gorham, NH has been nominated for exclusive membership to the prestigious American College of Dentists.

Dr. Schoenbeck’s induction ceremony will take place this September in San Francisco, during the American College of Dentists’ annual meeting. Dr. Schoenbeck stated in a recent interview that he feels “really honored. It’s a very select, elite College. Many who come up for nomination don’t get accepted so it’s a great honor. I feel honored and humbled that other people have recognized the work I’ve done for the past 24 years.”

According to the ACD website, “The American College of Dentists is the oldest major honorary organization for dentists. It was founded August 20, 1920 at the Copley-Plaza Hotel in Boston…” The College was founded “to elevate the standards of dentistry, to encourage graduate study, and to grant Fellowship to those who have done meritorious work.” The mission of the American College of Dentists is to advance excellence, ethics, professionalism, and leadership in dentistry.

Few practitioners are nominated each year and even fewer are accepted. Qualifications for Fellowship state, “The candidate . . . must be of good moral character and have a reputation for ethical conduct and professional standing that is unquestioned. Personality, integrity, education, unselfishness, and high professional ideals as well as freedom from mercenary tendencies shall be considered in evaluating the qualifications of all candidates considered for fellowship.”

“I’ve adopted (Tony Robbins’) “Constant and Never-Ending Improvement” into my philosophy,” said Schoenbeck. “It’s an important thing to have in your life. It drives you to have motivation and purpose. When you’re always learning and assimilating, then you’re moving forward and it’s easy to find value and confidence in yourself and what you’re doing.”

Continuing education plays an important role in Dr. Schoenbeck’s life and business practice. “I didn’t stop learning when I graduated from dental school. My profession is one that requires constant learning in order to be successful. I don’t have to keep learning,” he stressed, “because I have all the basic skill sets to take care of people. But to be successful, I think it’s imperative to always go above and beyond and keep learning and growing. It’s that thirst for knowledge that keeps driving me towards learning more and broadening my skills.”

Asked why he thought he was recognized for nomination to the College, Dr. Schoenbeck replied reflectively, “Being involved in organized dentistry – having a good track record of giving back to not only patients and the community but to the (NH) Dental Society, the organization of dentistry, lecturing and writing articles. North Country Dental has raised over $100,000 for The American Cancer Society over the years, in addition to sponsoring local sports teams and many organizations and events. It’s evidence of continued involvement and continued support of our organization and profession.”

