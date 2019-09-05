(Predicted winners in bold)

RANDY WHITEHOUSE

Maine Central Institute at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale

Edward Little at Bonny Eagle

Dirigo at Lake Region

Hermon at Leavitt

Cony at Mt. Blue

Mountain Valley at Cape Elizabeth

Poland at Spruce Mountain

Mt. Ararat at Gray-New Gloucester

Lewiston at Oxford Hills

York at Oak Hill

Fryeburg at Lisbon

WIL KRAMLICH

Maine Central Institute at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale

Edward Little at Bonny Eagle

Dirigo at Lake Region

Hermon at Leavitt

Cony at Mt. Blue

Mountain Valley at Cape Elizabeth

Poland at Spruce Mountain

Mt. Ararat at Gray-New Gloucester

Lewiston at Oxford Hills

York at Oak Hill

Fryeburg at Lisbon

NATHAN FOURNIER

Maine Central Institute at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale

Edward Little at Bonny Eagle

Dirigo at Lake Region

Hermon at Leavitt

Cony at Mt. Blue

Mountain Valley at Cape Elizabeth

Poland at Spruce Mountain

Mt. Ararat at Gray-New Gloucester

Lewiston at Oxford Hills

York at Oak Hill

Fryeburg at Lisbon

ADAM ROBINSON

Maine Central Institute at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale

Edward Little at Bonny Eagle

Dirigo at Lake Region

Hermon at Leavitt

Cony at Mt. Blue

Mountain Valley at Cape Elizabeth

Poland at Spruce Mountain

Mt. Ararat at Gray-New Gloucester

Lewiston at Oxford Hills

York at Oak Hill

Fryeburg at Lisbon

TONY BLASI

Maine Central Institute at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale

Edward Little at Bonny Eagle

Dirigo at Lake Region

Hermon at Leavitt

Cony at Mt. Blue

Mountain Valley at Cape Elizabeth

Poland at Spruce Mountain

Mt. Ararat at Gray-New Gloucester

Lewiston at Oxford Hills

York at Oak Hill

Fryeburg at Lisbon

LEE HORTON

Maine Central Institute at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale

Edward Little at Bonny Eagle

Dirigo at Lake Region

Hermon at Leavitt

Cony at Mt. Blue

Mountain Valley at Cape Elizabeth

Poland at Spruce Mountain

Mt. Ararat at Gray-New Gloucester

Lewiston at Oxford Hills

York at Oak Hill

Fryeburg at Lisbon

