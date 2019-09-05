(Predicted winners in bold)
RANDY WHITEHOUSE
Maine Central Institute at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Edward Little at Bonny Eagle
Dirigo at Lake Region
Hermon at Leavitt
Cony at Mt. Blue
Mountain Valley at Cape Elizabeth
Poland at Spruce Mountain
Mt. Ararat at Gray-New Gloucester
Lewiston at Oxford Hills
York at Oak Hill
Fryeburg at Lisbon
WIL KRAMLICH
Maine Central Institute at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Edward Little at Bonny Eagle
Dirigo at Lake Region
Hermon at Leavitt
Cony at Mt. Blue
Mountain Valley at Cape Elizabeth
Poland at Spruce Mountain
Mt. Ararat at Gray-New Gloucester
Lewiston at Oxford Hills
York at Oak Hill
Fryeburg at Lisbon
NATHAN FOURNIER
Maine Central Institute at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Edward Little at Bonny Eagle
Dirigo at Lake Region
Hermon at Leavitt
Cony at Mt. Blue
Mountain Valley at Cape Elizabeth
Poland at Spruce Mountain
Mt. Ararat at Gray-New Gloucester
Lewiston at Oxford Hills
York at Oak Hill
Fryeburg at Lisbon
ADAM ROBINSON
Maine Central Institute at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Edward Little at Bonny Eagle
Dirigo at Lake Region
Hermon at Leavitt
Cony at Mt. Blue
Mountain Valley at Cape Elizabeth
Poland at Spruce Mountain
Mt. Ararat at Gray-New Gloucester
Lewiston at Oxford Hills
York at Oak Hill
Fryeburg at Lisbon
TONY BLASI
Maine Central Institute at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Edward Little at Bonny Eagle
Dirigo at Lake Region
Hermon at Leavitt
Cony at Mt. Blue
Mountain Valley at Cape Elizabeth
Poland at Spruce Mountain
Mt. Ararat at Gray-New Gloucester
Lewiston at Oxford Hills
York at Oak Hill
Fryeburg at Lisbon
LEE HORTON
Maine Central Institute at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Edward Little at Bonny Eagle
Dirigo at Lake Region
Hermon at Leavitt
Cony at Mt. Blue
Mountain Valley at Cape Elizabeth
Poland at Spruce Mountain
Mt. Ararat at Gray-New Gloucester
Lewiston at Oxford Hills
York at Oak Hill
Fryeburg at Lisbon
