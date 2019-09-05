This is a delicious, healthy and budget friendly vegetarian alternative to traditional tacos that cooks in as little as 20 minutes! The filling and the slaw really complement and complete each other, so make sure to make the slaw too!

Family Cooking Tip- What you think of as work, your kids will think of as fun! Get them grating the potatoes and cabbage- just be sure to keep an eye out for those little fingers.

INGREDIENTS:

8 6-inch Whole Wheat Tortillas

3 tablespoons Olive Oil

1 medium sweet potato, grated with box grater on largest holes

1 can Black Beans ( rinsed and drained)

1 tablespoon Minced Garlic

1 tablespoon Chili Powder

1/2 teaspoon Cumin

1 teaspoon Salt (plus more to taste)

Black Pepper to taste

1/2 Green Cabbage, shredded ( use the box grater again)

1 Red Bell Pepper (chopped)

1 Jalapeno pepper (minced)

3 Scallions or Green Onions, chopped

Juice of 2 limes or 2 tablespoons lime juice

1/2 cup chopped Fresh Cilantro

* optional plain non fat greek yogurt to serve with

•

DIRECTIONS:

Saute the grated sweet potatoes till soft in a lightly oiled frying pan. Then add the beans, garlic, chili powder, cumin, half the salt, and some pepper in a bowl. Mash the mixture a little bit with a fork or potato masher; it should still be very chunky. Meanwhile , wrap the tortillas in foil and heat in a 400 degree oven for 10 minutes or wrap a damp paper towel around them and microwave for 25 seconds on high. Meanwhile, put the cabbage, pepper, chile, scallions, lime juice, cilantro, remaining tablespoon oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt, and some pepper in a large bowl and toss to combine. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Divide the beans among the warm tortillas; top with the cabbage and serve.

