Fresh Vegetable Salad with Dressing

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

3 tomatoes, peeled and diced

2 Large Stalks of celery diced

1 Large green pepper, cored, cleaned and diced

2 Small zucchinis or summer squash, diced

1 Cucumber, peeled and diced

1 Large onion, finely chopped

Dice all the vegetables quite small and put in a large bowl. Mix dressing (recipe below) and pour over vegetables. Toss gently and chill for 4 or more hours before serving

Dressing for Vegetable Salad

1/2 Cup sugar

1/2 Teaspoon mustard seed

1/2 Cup cider vinegar

1 Teaspoon salt

1/2 Teaspoon pepper

Mix all ingredients together; pour over vegetable salad.

Zucchini Casserole

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

4 to 6 Cups sliced zucchini

1 Cup shredded carrots

1.2 Cup chopped onions

1 Can condensed cream of chicken soup

1/3 Cup butter or margarine, melted

2 1/2 Cups herbed stuffing mix

2/3 Cups sour cream

Cook the squash for about 5 minutes in salted water then drain Cook the carrots and onion in half of the butter until tender. Remove from heat and stir in 2 cups of stuffing mi. Stir in soup and sour cream then fold in the squash. Put in a casserole dish. Mix the remaining stuffing mix and butter and spread over the casserole. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.

Pumpkin Bread

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

3 1/2 Cups flour

1 1/2 Teaspoons salt

1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon

1 Teaspoon nutmeg

2 Teaspoons baking soda

4 Eggs

1 Cup oil

3 Cups sugar

2 Cups cooked or canned pumpkin

2/3 Cup water

Sift all dry ingredients together. In a large bowl beat eggs and sugar until fluffy then add the pumpkin, oil and water. Mix well. Slowly add the dry ingredients and mix until smooth. Pour into 3 greased and floured loaf pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hours or until a toothpick stuck in the center comes out clean.

Kids in the Kitchen

Cookies and Cream Homemade Ice Cream

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

3 Egg yolks

1 Can sweetened condensed milk

2 Tablespoons water

4 Teaspoons vanilla

1 Cup coarsely crushed Oreo type cookies

2 Cups heavy cream, whipped

Beat egg yolks in a large bowl. Stir in condensed milk, water and vanilla. Whip cream until stiff peaks form then fold into mixture; then fold in cookies. Line a 2 quart container with foil and pour mixture in. Cover and freeze for 6 hours or longer.

Calling all Cooks! We would love to share your favorite recipes. Please submit to [email protected] or call Sharon Bouchard at 515-2519.

filed under: