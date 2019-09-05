Fresh Vegetable Salad with Dressing
Sharon Bouchard, Norway
3 tomatoes, peeled and diced
2 Large Stalks of celery diced
1 Large green pepper, cored, cleaned and diced
2 Small zucchinis or summer squash, diced
1 Cucumber, peeled and diced
1 Large onion, finely chopped
Dice all the vegetables quite small and put in a large bowl.  Mix dressing (recipe below) and pour over vegetables.  Toss gently and chill for 4 or more hours before serving
Dressing for Vegetable Salad
1/2 Cup sugar
1/2 Teaspoon mustard seed
1/2 Cup cider vinegar
1 Teaspoon salt
1/2 Teaspoon pepper
Mix all ingredients together; pour over vegetable salad.
Zucchini Casserole
Sharon Bouchard, Norway
4 to 6 Cups sliced zucchini
1 Cup shredded carrots
1.2 Cup chopped onions
1 Can condensed cream of chicken soup
1/3 Cup butter or margarine, melted
2 1/2 Cups herbed stuffing mix
2/3 Cups sour cream
Cook the squash for about 5 minutes in salted water then drain  Cook the carrots and onion in half of the butter until tender.  Remove from heat and stir in 2 cups of stuffing mi.  Stir in soup and sour cream then fold in the squash.  Put in a casserole dish.  Mix the remaining stuffing mix and butter and spread over the casserole.  Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.
Pumpkin Bread
Sharon Bouchard, Norway
3 1/2 Cups flour
1 1/2 Teaspoons salt
1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon
1 Teaspoon nutmeg
2 Teaspoons baking soda
4 Eggs
1 Cup oil
3 Cups sugar
2 Cups cooked or canned pumpkin
2/3 Cup water
Sift all dry ingredients together.  In a large bowl beat eggs and sugar until fluffy then add the pumpkin, oil and water.  Mix well.  Slowly add the dry ingredients and mix until smooth.  Pour into 3 greased and floured loaf pans.  Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hours or until a toothpick stuck in the center comes out clean.
Kids in the Kitchen
Cookies and Cream Homemade Ice Cream
Sharon Bouchard, Norway
3 Egg yolks
1 Can sweetened condensed milk
2 Tablespoons water
4 Teaspoons vanilla
1 Cup coarsely crushed Oreo type cookies
2 Cups heavy cream, whipped
Beat egg yolks in a large bowl.  Stir in condensed milk, water and vanilla.  Whip cream until stiff peaks form then fold into mixture; then fold in cookies.  Line a 2 quart container with foil and pour mixture in.  Cover and freeze for 6 hours or longer.
