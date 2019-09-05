NEWRY — In celebration of The Great Maine Outdoors Weekend (​www.greatmaineoutdoorweekend.org​), September 13-22, 2019, The Eddy School is once again collaborating with Mahoosuc Land Trust to bring a community-involved activity to a local trail. Please join them starting at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, to create Land Art in the style of Andy Goldsworthy at The Valentine Farm in Bethel, Maine. Work with the students to create a piece of land art using locally found objects only- or come later and see if you can find/add to what they created.

While you are there, you may enjoy searching for the geocaches the students hid there last year as part of this annual celebration.

Please contact Deb Webster, director of The Eddy School, at ​[email protected] with any questions.

