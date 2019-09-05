SABATTUS – Roger Dubois, 82, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston.He was born Oct. 15, 1936 in Grande Isle, Maine to Joseph Dubois and Annie Beaulieu of Lewiston. He lived in Sabattus with his nephew Roland Desrosiers. He was in the shoe industry. He is survived by his sister, Fernande Violette of Connecticut and two brothers, Clarence Dubois of Lewiston and Donald Dubois and wife Joan of Lisbon; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Lionel Beaulieu and Paul Beaulieu, and sister Antionette Desrosiers. Burial will be announced at a later date.
