MEXICO — Oxford Federal Credit Union (Oxford FCU) was recently named as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Maine. Oxford FCU has won the award each year they have participated since 2007. The awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of the Society for Human Resource Management – Maine State Council (MESHRM) and Best Companies Group. Partners endorsing the program include: Mainebiz, the Maine State Chamber of Commerce and Maine HR Convention.

This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2019 Best Places to Work in Maine list is made up of 100 companies in three size categories: small (15-49 U.S. employees), medium (50-249 U.S. employees) and large (250+ U.S. employees).

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

– Have at least 15 employees working in Maine;

– Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity;

– Be a publicly or privately held business;

– Have a facility in the state of Maine; and

– Must be in business a minimum of 1 year.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Maine. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Maine and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

Oxford FCU will be recognized at the Best Places to Work in Maine awards ceremony on October 2nd and will be listed in a special publication by Mainebiz. The final rankings will be announced at the event.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Maine program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkME.com or contact Jackie Miller at 717-323-5237.

