Here is a foolproof way to get more Likes on your social media page, posts pictures of beautiful pets. Responsible Pet Care has the cat that will help you do that.

This is Damon. He is orange and white with beautiful eyes that sparkled when he posed for his photo shoot.

The best way to describe Damon is to say that he is just a good cat. He is easy to get along with and willing to please. He has all the equipment that a cat needs including a purrfect purr.

There is no guarantee that Damon will make you more popular on social media, but he will quickly become your BFF.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

