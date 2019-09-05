At a recent Rotary meeting, club members were invited to join the Management of The Bethel Inn Resort in a dedication of their new golf practice range to James (Jim) Monahan, a long time Rotarian and former golf pro at The Inn. Rotary provided funds to help with recent improvements to the facility. Submitted Photo

Rotarians gathered around the new commemorative sign that dedicates the new golf practice range to Jim Monahan. Submitted Photo

Rotary provided a significant donation to the outdoor basketball and pickleball courts located along the Bethel Recreational Path in memory of long-time Rotarian, James (Jim) Monahan. Submitted Photo

Submitted Photo

The Bethel Rotary Club has been a part of an international initiative to plant trees to assist in the fight against climate change. Rotarian Paul Motts, who is also on the Bethel Conservation Commission, has largely led this effort in planting and watering the saplings and seedlings along the Bethel Recreational Path. Recently, two younger members of our community pitched in to assist with the watering. Pictured here are Szupryna and Akolya Behan. Submitted Photo

