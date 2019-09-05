RSU 10 Elementary

Thursday, September 5 – School made lunchable, flatbread with ham, pepperoni and marinara sauce or wow butter and cheese stick,cinnamon apple slices and milk

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, strawberries and milk

Friday, September 6 – Mini corn dogs with macaroni and cheese or wow butter sandwich with cheese stick, cucumber slices, 4 bean salad, peaches and milk

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, strawberries and milk

Monday, September 9 – Cheeseburger on a whole grain roll or wow butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick, baked scoops with salsa cup, seasoned corn, applesauce and milk

Breakfast: Whole grain ring, fruit choices and milk

Tuesday, September 10 – Oriental brown irc topped with teriyaki dippers or turkey and cheese sandwich, Asian broccoli and carrots, pineapple tidbits, fortune cookies and milk

Breakfast: Pancakes and applesauce cup and milk

Wednesday, September 11 – Personal pizza, Caesar salad or uncrushable sandwich with cheese stick, baby carrots, berries with yogurt and milk

Breakfast: Breakfast round with apple and milk

Thursday, September 12 – Pasta with meat sauce, garlic seasoned breadstick or ham and cheese sandwich, lemony broccoli, fresh melon and milk

Breakfast: Breakfast slider, strawberries and milk

Friday, September 13 – Italian sandwich or Quick Pic with bagel, yogurt and cheese stick, cuke slices, goldfish crackers, grapes and milk

Breakfast: Cook’s choice breakfast and milk

RSU 10 Secondary

Thursday, September 5 – Cold sandwiches, pizza bar, cinnamon apple slices and milk

Friday, September 6 – Mini corn dogs with macaroni and cheese, cinnamon roll, triple decker cucumbers, 4 bean salad, mixed fruit and milk

Monday, September 9 – Popcorn chicken or tenders, mashed potatoes with chicken gravy, broccoli, Pepperidge Farm cracker, Maine apple and milk

Tuesday, September 10 – Cold sandwich choices, sweet potato fries, crunchy slaw, fresh peach and milk

Wednesday, September 11 – Pizza bar, Caesar salad, baby carrots berries with yogurt and milk

Thursday, September 12 – Pasta with meat sauce, garlic seasoned breadstick, lemony broccoli, fresh melon and milk

Friday, September 13 – Cook’s choices, bean salad, potato fries, grapes and milk

Available daily: Pizza choices, hot sandwich choices, smoothies, and fruit and yogurt parfait choices

RSU 16 Elementary

Thursday, September 5 – Brunch for lunch with pancakes or waffles and sausage patty

Friday, September 6 – Deep dish pizza or veggie wrap

Monday, September 9 – Hamburger/cheeseburger or mini corn dogs

Tuesday, September 10 – Bosco sticks or chicken tenders

Wednesday, September 11 – Nachos with meat and cheese or yogurt parfait, cheese stick and animal crackers

Thursday, September 12 – Mac and cheese or chicken patty sandwich

Friday, September 13 – French bread pizza or hot dog with roll

Available daily: Fresh fruit and vegetable bar, wowbutter and jelly, skim, 1% and nonfat chocolate milk, 100% fruit juice and wowbutter and jelly as choice Number 3

RSU 16 Secondary

Thursday, September 5 – Mac and cheese or Bosco sticks or chicken nuggets

Friday, September 6 – Pizza choices or hot dog with roll or fish sandwich

Monday, September 9 – Meatball sub or hamburger/cheeseburger or mini corn dogs

Tuesday, September 10 – Chicken Caesar salad or deep dish pizza or chicken nuggets

Wednesday, September 11 – Nachos with meat and cheese or quesadilla or pretzel with cheese sauce

Thursday, September 12 – American chop suey or chicken patty sandwich or BBQ rib sandwich

Friday, September 13 – Pizza choices or hot dog or chicken nuggets

Available daily: Sandwich bar with sandwiches made to order, fresh fruit and salad bar with apples, bananas, kiwi, oranges and more, pasta salad, fresh veggies, yogurt parfaits with vanilla yogurt, blueberries, strawberries and granola, your favorite spud with spiral, wedge, tot or fries and milk and juices

SAD 17

Thursday, September 5 – Popcorn chicken, baked beans. salad bar, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety

Breakfast: Yoplait Trix raspberry rain yogurt giant goldfish, cinnamon graham, assorted fresh fruit, assorted fruit juice and milk variety

Friday, September 6 – Tony’s whole grain bacon scramble pizza, lemon zest broccoli, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety

Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety

Milk choices and fruit choices available with breakfast and lunch

Monday, September 9 – Omelet with Colby cheese, whole wheat bread, potato smiles, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety

Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fresh fruit juice, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety

Tuesday, September 10 – Beef taco meal with tortilla rounds, salsa, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety

Breakfast: Apple oatmeal bar, assorted fresh fruit, assorted fruit juice and milk variety

Wednesday, September 11 – Hot dog wth bun, baked beans, salad bar, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety

Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety

Thursday, September 12 – Chicken pot pie, buttermilk biscuits, green beans, salad bar, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety

Breakfast: Chocolate chip muffin, goldfish, assorted fresh fruit, assorted fruit juice and milk variety

Friday, September 13 – Stuffed crust pizza, boiled broccoli with parmesan grated cheese, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety

Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety

Milk choices and fruit choices available with breakfast and lunch

SAD 44 Elementary

