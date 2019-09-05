RSU 10 Elementary
Thursday, September 5 – School made lunchable, flatbread with ham, pepperoni and marinara sauce or wow butter and cheese stick,cinnamon apple slices and milk
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, strawberries and milk
Friday, September 6 – Mini corn dogs with macaroni and cheese or wow butter sandwich with cheese stick, cucumber slices, 4 bean salad, peaches and milk
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, strawberries and milk
Monday, September 9 – Cheeseburger on a whole grain roll or wow butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick, baked scoops with salsa cup, seasoned corn, applesauce and milk
Breakfast: Whole grain ring, fruit choices and milk
Tuesday, September 10 – Oriental brown irc topped with teriyaki dippers or turkey and cheese sandwich, Asian broccoli and carrots, pineapple tidbits, fortune cookies and milk
Breakfast: Pancakes and applesauce cup and milk
Wednesday, September 11 – Personal pizza, Caesar salad or uncrushable sandwich with cheese stick, baby carrots, berries with yogurt and milk
Breakfast: Breakfast round with apple and milk
Thursday, September 12 – Pasta with meat sauce, garlic seasoned breadstick or ham and cheese sandwich, lemony broccoli, fresh melon and milk
Breakfast: Breakfast slider, strawberries and milk
Friday, September 13 – Italian sandwich or Quick Pic with bagel, yogurt and cheese stick, cuke slices, goldfish crackers, grapes and milk
Breakfast: Cook’s choice breakfast and milk
RSU 10 Secondary
Thursday, September 5 – Cold sandwiches, pizza bar, cinnamon apple slices and milk
Friday, September 6 – Mini corn dogs with macaroni and cheese, cinnamon roll, triple decker cucumbers, 4 bean salad, mixed fruit and milk
Monday, September 9 – Popcorn chicken or tenders, mashed potatoes with chicken gravy, broccoli, Pepperidge Farm cracker, Maine apple and milk
Tuesday, September 10 – Cold sandwich choices, sweet potato fries, crunchy slaw, fresh peach and milk
Wednesday, September 11 – Pizza bar, Caesar salad, baby carrots berries with yogurt and milk
Thursday, September 12 – Pasta with meat sauce, garlic seasoned breadstick, lemony broccoli, fresh melon and milk
Friday, September 13 – Cook’s choices, bean salad, potato fries, grapes and milk
Available daily: Pizza choices, hot sandwich choices, smoothies, and fruit and yogurt parfait choices
RSU 16 Elementary
Thursday, September 5 – Brunch for lunch with pancakes or waffles and sausage patty
Friday, September 6 – Deep dish pizza or veggie wrap
Monday, September 9 – Hamburger/cheeseburger or mini corn dogs
Tuesday, September 10 – Bosco sticks or chicken tenders
Wednesday, September 11 – Nachos with meat and cheese or yogurt parfait, cheese stick and animal crackers
Thursday, September 12 – Mac and cheese or chicken patty sandwich
Friday, September 13 – French bread pizza or hot dog with roll
Available daily: Fresh fruit and vegetable bar, wowbutter and jelly, skim, 1% and nonfat chocolate milk, 100% fruit juice and wowbutter and jelly as choice Number 3
RSU 16 Secondary
Thursday, September 5 – Mac and cheese or Bosco sticks or chicken nuggets
Friday, September 6 – Pizza choices or hot dog with roll or fish sandwich
Monday, September 9 – Meatball sub or hamburger/cheeseburger or mini corn dogs
Tuesday, September 10 – Chicken Caesar salad or deep dish pizza or chicken nuggets
Wednesday, September 11 – Nachos with meat and cheese or quesadilla or pretzel with cheese sauce
Thursday, September 12 – American chop suey or chicken patty sandwich or BBQ rib sandwich
Friday, September 13 – Pizza choices or hot dog or chicken nuggets
Available daily: Sandwich bar with sandwiches made to order, fresh fruit and salad bar with apples, bananas, kiwi, oranges and more, pasta salad, fresh veggies, yogurt parfaits with vanilla yogurt, blueberries, strawberries and granola, your favorite spud with spiral, wedge, tot or fries and milk and juices
SAD 17
Thursday, September 5 – Popcorn chicken, baked beans. salad bar, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety
Breakfast: Yoplait Trix raspberry rain yogurt giant goldfish, cinnamon graham, assorted fresh fruit, assorted fruit juice and milk variety
Friday, September 6 – Tony’s whole grain bacon scramble pizza, lemon zest broccoli, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety
Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety
Milk choices and fruit choices available with breakfast and lunch
Monday, September 9 – Omelet with Colby cheese, whole wheat bread, potato smiles, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety
Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fresh fruit juice, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety
Tuesday, September 10 – Beef taco meal with tortilla rounds, salsa, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety
Breakfast: Apple oatmeal bar, assorted fresh fruit, assorted fruit juice and milk variety
Wednesday, September 11 – Hot dog wth bun, baked beans, salad bar, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety
Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety
Thursday, September 12 – Chicken pot pie, buttermilk biscuits, green beans, salad bar, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety
Breakfast: Chocolate chip muffin, goldfish, assorted fresh fruit, assorted fruit juice and milk variety
Friday, September 13 – Stuffed crust pizza, boiled broccoli with parmesan grated cheese, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety
Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety
Milk choices and fruit choices available with breakfast and lunch
SAD 44 Elementary
