NORWAY — Stephens Memorial Hospital is pleased to partner with SeniorsPlus to offer “Living Well with Chronic Pain” (also known as Chronic Pain Self-Management Program). This program is an interactive, six-week self-management workshop specifically for people who are experiencing a wide range of pain conditions and their caregivers. Join us to learn new skills and solve problems with the guidance of trained facilitators who will help you: gain confidence and motivation; manage pain, fatigue, and stress; set individual goals; and become more active and involved in life.

This is a free program, open to all ages and is recommended to anyone who lives with, or has a family member living with chronic pain. Workshops will be held Wednesdays, September 23 – October 28 from 2:00 – 4:30 pm in the William L. Medd, MD Health Center (8 Pikes Hill, Norway). For more information or to register: talk with your provider, call 1-800-620-6036, or email [email protected]

Stephens Memorial Hospital is committed to providing health care services and education to the communities we serve. We are part of MaineHealth, Maine&#39;s largest integrated health system of leading high-quality providers and other healthcare organizations, working together to make our communities the healthiest in America. Visit Stephens Memorial Hospital on the Internet at www.wmhcc.org or follow us at Facebook.com/StephensMemorialME.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Democrat Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles