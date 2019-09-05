NORWAY — Stephens Memorial Hospital is pleased to partner with SeniorsPlus to offer “Living Well with Chronic Pain” (also known as Chronic Pain Self-Management Program). This program is an interactive, six-week self-management workshop specifically for people who are experiencing a wide range of pain conditions and their caregivers. Join us to learn new skills and solve problems with the guidance of trained facilitators who will help you: gain confidence and motivation; manage pain, fatigue, and stress; set individual goals; and become more active and involved in life.

This is a free program, open to all ages and is recommended to anyone who lives with, or has a family member living with chronic pain. Workshops will be held Wednesdays, September 23 – October 28 from 2:00 – 4:30 pm in the William L. Medd, MD Health Center (8 Pikes Hill, Norway). For more information or to register: talk with your provider, call 1-800-620-6036, or email [email protected]

Stephens Memorial Hospital is committed to providing health care services and education to the communities we serve. We are part of MaineHealth, Maine's largest integrated health system of leading high-quality providers and other healthcare organizations, working together to make our communities the healthiest in America. Visit Stephens Memorial Hospital on the Internet at www.wmhcc.org or follow us at Facebook.com/StephensMemorialME.

