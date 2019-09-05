LEWISTON — The Woman’s Hospital Association Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center is  displaying the paintings of Lewiston residents Susan and Paul Boucher. Their avid love of nature inspires their work and their lives.

Image of chikadees by Paul Boucher. His work will be on display through September at CMMC’s Rotating Art Gallery.

Paul Boucher’s favorite subjects are Maine birds, including loons, and Maine scenery. His style combines a sense of realism with his unique form of imagination. He enjoys studying wildlife in its natural habitat and spends hours of research and study on each of his paintings.

Sue Boucher’s image of a lady’s slipper, now on display at the Rotating Art Gallery at CMMC.

Susan Boucher paints primarily in watercolor using her own photographic images. Her fascination with her surroundings draws her to capture the undulating shapes of flowers and woodland scenes, as well as children.

The works on display may be purchased through the WHA Gift Shop adjacent to the main lobby at CMMC. A percentage of sale proceeds benefits patients of CMMC.

 

 

