Leavitt coach Mike Hathaway has the best of both worlds — 21 returning lettermen but plenty of new talent to push the veterans for playing time.

2019 Leavitt schedule Sept. 6

Hermon at Leavitt, 7 p.m. Sept. 14

Leavitt at Fryeburg, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 20

Leavitt at Foxcroft, 7 p.m. Sept. 27

York at Leavitt, 7 p.m. Oct. 4

Leavitt at Poland, 7 p.m. Oct. 12

Wells at Leavitt, 7 p.m. Oct. 18

Leavitt at Cape Elizabeth, 7 p.m. Oct. 25

Morse at Leavitt, 7 p.m.

The Hornets lost five starters (two on offense, three on defense, plus their kicker/punter). The offensive line returns four starters but looks to fill a key spot at center, and sophomore Reeve Twitchell is the front-runner to make snaps.

Isaiah Boehm and Jack Boutaugh will fill vacancies on the defensive line. Hunter Hayes moves into the secondary, and he and Wyatt Hathaway will split the kicking duties.

Wyatt Hathaway begins his second full season at quarterback with what his father and coach believes is the deepest and most talented group of skill players he’s coached.

Dasean Calder and Allen Peabody are a dangerous tandem at tailback and the receiving corps, led by Damion Calder, Camden Jordan, Mark Herman and Keegan Melanson, will give both Hathaways plenty of options.

Jordan, Riley Parmenter and Tommy Casey anchor a defense that will be big and athletic.

