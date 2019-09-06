Last year, the Blue Devils got a new turf field. This year, they have a new coach, although this is Darren Hartley’s second stint with the Blue Devils. He started elevating expectations in the off-season, emphasizing strength and conditioning to prepare players for the arduous Class A schedule.

2019 Lewiston schedule Sept. 6

Lewiston at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m. Sept. 13

Bangor at Lewiston, 7 p.m. Sept. 20

Thornton at Lewiston, 7 p.m. Sept. 27

Lewiston at Cony, 7 p.m. Oct. 4

Sanford at Lewiston, 7 p.m. Oct. 11

Bonny Eagle at Lewiston, 7 p.m. Oct. 18

Lewiston at Scarborough, 7 p.m. Oct. 25

Lawrence at Lewiston, 7 p.m. Nov. 1

Lewiston at Edward Little, 7 p.m.

The competition to replace graduated two-plus-year starting quarterback Tanner Cortes was close in the preseason, and Hartley said he might use both junior Nate Lyons and sophomore Kam Caron there during the regular season.

The rest of the offense has plenty of athleticism, with running backs Dylon Jackson and Danny May returning to fill the vacancy left by last year’s leading rusher, Hunter Landry. The receiving corps is deep and fast and is augmented by one of the top tight ends in the conference, Deon Hunt.

The Blue Devils should be bolstered on both sides of the ball by the expected return of senior fullback/linebacker Dominick Colon in October after he recovers from foot and shoulder injuries.

Improved play on both sides of the line would help the Devils take advantage of their biggest advantage, which is their speed.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: