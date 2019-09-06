Former Madison coach Scott Franzose takes over at Mt. Blue after the Cougars made strides in 2018 in Class B North.Based on his history, Franzose will implement a more wide-open offense, and he believes he has weapons with big-play ability to make it work.

2019 Mt. Blue schedule Sept. 6

Cony at Mt. Blue, 7 p.m. Sept. 13

Mt. Blue at Messalonskee, 7 p.m. Sept. 20

Brewer at Mt. Blue, 7 p.m. Sept. 27

Mt. Blue at Falmouth/Greely, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4

Mt. Blue at Hampden, 7 p.m. Oct. 11

Gardiner at Mt. Blue, 7 p.m. Oct. 18

Edward Little at Mt. Blue, 7 p.m. Oct. 25

Mt. Blue at Skowhegan, 7 p.m.

The backfield features three seniors, including returning quarterback Hunter Meeks, who has picked up the new system quickly.

Caleb Haines, who had more of a blocking role at fullback last year, will get more carries. The Cougars will also look to take advantage of Kevon Johnson’s versatility and Kyle Fox’s speed to move the chains.

Franzose promises the defense will be wide-open, too, attacking from all angles. If they make the transition quickly, the Cougars could be a force in B North.

