Oak Hill has had a tendency to peak late in the season during coach Stacen Doucette’s tenure and did it again with last year’s playoff run, pulling off road upsets in the quarterfinals and finals before running into the Wells buzzsaw in the regional final.
Junior quarterback Gavin Rawstron, who accounted for over 2,300 total yards and 30 touchdowns running and passing, returns for his third year under center and will be one of the top players in Class D.
Most of Rawstron’s weapons are back, too, including Sam Lindsay, the Raiders’ leading receiver and second-leading rusher last year, and Liam Rodrigue, a big-play receiver.
While this is the smallest team Doucette has had in terms of numbers (36), he likes the depth he has, especially on the lines, where six players on offense and nine on defense are competing for three spots up front.
James Borkowski, who moved from linebacker to defensive tackle during last season, anchors the front of the defense, while Rawstron roams the secondary as a ball-hawking safety.
Oak Hill should be tough to beat again at playoff time but an improved early-season record could have them playing at home for most of it.
