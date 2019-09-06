Poland made big strides in coach Spencer Emerson’s first season but will need to keep improving with its move to Class C.
Having a full season to learn the ins and outs of their coach’s system should help the Knights hit the ground running, or more likely, passing. Senior quarterback Brady Downing threw for 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns last year and has some experienced and dynamic receivers back, led by Isaiah Hill and Levi Lawrence.
Even with the emphasis on throwing the ball, the running game will need to find a way to replace Tyler Tucci’s production.
Joe Ringuette will lead the defense at linebacker.
The tough schedule includes Wells, Leavitt and Fryeburg Academy but Emerson isn’t lowering expectations.
