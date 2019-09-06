Coach: Dave St. Hilaire (sixth year)
Region: Class D South
Last year’s record: 5-5, lost in D South semifinals.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Keegan Choate (QB), Jevin Smith (TE/FB/WB/DE), Ryan Baird (SE/CB/P), Pat Rush (T/DT), Shane Tweedie (C/DE), Camden Tweedie (G/DL/LB), Harland Frake (T/DT), Jake Sousa (WR/S), Beau Schmelzer (HB/WR/CB), Nick Deblois (G/LB), Cody Perkins (G/DE), Kyzer Card (FB/LB), Jake Meunier (T/DT); Juniors — Gavin Perkins (WR/CB), Ian Steele (HB/LB), Noah Dunn (TE/LB); Sophomores — Jake Umberhind (T/DT), Logan Baird (HB/LB/CB), Andrew Foster (QB/DB).
Key losses: Dylan Boynton (FB/LB), Keegan Gruver (G/LB), Dylan Lajoie (WB/CB), Evan Burnell (TE/DE), Tyler Mangin (G/LB), Alixx Canwell (G/DT), Nate Leblanc (WR/LB), Beau Brooks (WR/S).
Promising newcomers: Sophomores — C.J. Robertson (HB/CB), Ethan Neal (G/DE), Ryleigh Frake (SE/DB); Freshmen — Robbie Feeney (HB/LB), T.J. Mikalakis (TE/DE), Isaac Oliveira (G/LB/K).
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: Tired of the shootings? Not nearly enough …
-
Opinion
Thomas Shannon: Mark Cayer for mayor of Lewiston
-
Opinion
Thomas Gift: China has reasons to keep fighting a trade war
-
Opinion
Marianne Williamson: Transform US from a culture of violence to a culture of peace
-
Opinion
Juliette Kayyem: US needs backup plans for its backup plans