Lewiston Bridge Club to play

LEWISTON — The Lewiston Bridge Club plays at 9 a.m. Mondays and Tuesdays in the Seniors’ Room at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave. A partner is always guaranteed and all bridge players are welcomed.

For more information, call 207-754-1431.

Community Little Theatre to present awards

AUBURN — The L-A Community Little Theatre (CLT) will hold its annual meeting on Monday evening, Sept. 9, at the Great Falls Performing Arts Center, Academy Street. The agenda includes reports from committee chairs; nominations and election of board members; and the presentation of President’s Awards and Lifetime Achievement Awards for outstanding service to the theater. Following the official business, there will be a video retrospective of the 2018-19 season and a look ahead at CLT’s upcoming 80th season. The evening will get underway with a social at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 6:30. All members and anyone interested in getting involved with CLT is encouraged to attend.

Conant to relate sanatorium history

MINOT — The Hebron and Minot historical societies will present a talk on the history of the Western Maine Sanatorium by historian Ben Conant on the 60th anniversary of the closing of the local tuberculosis institution.

The program will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, after a potluck supper at 6 p.m. at the West Minot Grange Hall, intersection of Rtes. 124 and 119.

Films taken in the 1930s will be shown and photos and other memorabilia will be on display. Local residents are invited to bring photos and personal stories to share.

All are welcome and donations will be accepted.

MaineCF’s Maine Theater Fund seeks grant applications

PORTLAND — The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Theater Fund is accepting grant applications from local, regional and statewide nonprofit theaters or theater groups in Maine.

Funds will be awarded for programmatic, capacity-building, operating and capital support. Awards typically are between $2,500 and $5,000, although larger awards may be considered.

The deadline for grant applications is Sept. 15. An online application, guidelines and a list of recent grants are available at www.mainecf.org.

Head Start program adds classrooms

JAY — Community Concepts Inc.’s Head Start program is adding classrooms in the Riley Early Learning Center in South Paris and the Jay Early Learning Center in Jay.

Children ages 6 weeks to nearly 3 years can attend the Head Start program, and childcare is available before and after the Head Start Program hours. The centers use an evidence-based curriculum for all children and the staff-to-child ratio is 2:8. The centers are open from 6:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Families are eligible for the Head Start service if they meet income guidelines. If not sure, contact Kayla Brown, Head Start enrollment coordinator, at 207-739-6536. The centers can accept both childcare subsidies and private pay for the childcare hours.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: