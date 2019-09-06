Concert

DRYDEN — Gospel Worship Concert featuring the Dunnemans on Sunday. Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. at Dryden Baptist Church, Depot St. Dryden.

Supper

On Saturday evening, September 21, 2019 there will be a Public Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, from 5 until 6:30 p.m.  The menu will be Baked Chicken, Potatoes, Veggies, Rolls,  Assorted Homemade Pies and Beverages.  $9 for Adults and $5 for those under 12.  For more information you may call 778-2354.

