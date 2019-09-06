Concert

DRYDEN — Gospel Worship Concert featuring the Dunnemans on Sunday. Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. at Dryden Baptist Church, Depot St. Dryden.

Supper

On Saturday evening, September 21, 2019 there will be a Public Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall,

70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, from 5 until 6:30 p.m. The menu will be Baked Chicken, Potatoes, Veggies,

Rolls, Assorted Homemade Pies and Beverages. $9 for Adults and $5 for those under 12. For more information

you may call 778-2354.