Robert Flynn Johnson, guest curator of the Bates College Museum of Art exhibition “DeWitt Hardy: Master of Watercolor,” will  speak at  5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Bates College Museum of Art, 75 Russell St., Lewiston. A 6:30 p.m. reception will follow. Johnson had a long and distinguished career as curator of prints at the Achenbach Foundation, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, and remains active as a curator and author. Johnson is depicted above in the watercolor by Hardy, circa 2015. For more information, call 207-786-6158 or email [email protected]  

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
art exhibition, Bates College Museum of Art, lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles