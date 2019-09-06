Luca, Female, 2 to 3 Years, Lab Mix
Hey there! My name is Luca. I’m a good girl with people I know, but a little shy when it comes to strangers. I’m looking for a patient home that will teach me to trust. Kids scare me, so I need a home without children.
Max, Male, 1 to 3 Years
Oh, hi there! My name is Max. I am a very, very shy but sweet dude looking for my furever home.
