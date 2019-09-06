LEWISTON — The River Comics present comedian Sarah Martin at Baxter Brewing Co., 130 Mill St., at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.

The comedian is returning to Lewiston for a special show. Martin is writing and starring in a darkly funny dramedy series, “Code Green,” which takes place at a psychiatric hospital.

As “Code Green” has gained some attention from some larger production companies in Hollywood, the New England native is set to move out West this fall. The series webisodes can be viewed directly on Facebook, and Martin’s witty and honest stand-up can be seen at Baxter Brewing with Dawn Hartill and Danny Jordan. The show will be hosted by Maine’s own Leonard Kimble and is free. Seating is first-come, first-serve.

Martin has performed in clubs and casinos across the country from New York to San Francisco. She has appeared on Sirius XM, the “Behind the Funny” podcast, television shows such as “The Dan Romano Show” and “The Steve Katsos Show.”

