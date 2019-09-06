High thin clouds ahead of Hurricane Dorian will continue to stream over Maine today.
At this time, it still looks like the state will be on the edge of the hurricane’s precipitation shield. Heaviest rainfall should be confined to the coast Saturday.
At its closest pass, Dorian should be within 300 miles of the Maine coast Friday night and Saturday. That may be close enough for some rain and gusty winds, but no significant impact is expected for Northern New England.
Also Saturday, 10 to 15 foot waves are possible in the Gulf of Maine.
