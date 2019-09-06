100 years ago: 1919

The Republican city committee of Lewiston, at a conference on Friday, unanimously voted to endorse the Good Roads Amendment — Referendum Number Five, to be voted upon Monday. They earnestly request republican organizations and work areas throughout the city to do everything possible for its success. “Vote Yes,” they say. The Democratic city committee, also by unanimous vote makes the same endorsement and the same urgent request. Thus both great parties, through their committees, stand squarely for the affirmative of this highly important issue.

50 years ago: 1969

With a close battle predicted for the mayoralty post and opposition in three council contests, a large voter turnout is expected Monday in Auburn as citizens cast their ballots in the biennial municipal election. Auburn City Clerk Leroy E. Linnell predicts that 50 to 60 percent of Auburn’s registered voters will go to the polls. Mayor Clyde E. Goudey is seeking re-election and he will be opposed by three other candidates. Pete T. Snow, Mrs. Dorothy Dunton and Donald Bernard have been vigorously campaigning for the post.

25 years ago: 1994

What better memories can be made than sitting around a bonfire and singing camp songs with other girls and boys your own age. These are the kinds of fond memories that linger for a lifetime and which have their humble beginnings at summer camps like the Maine State YMCA Camp located on the shores of Lake Cobbosseecontee in Winthrop. The camp, established in 1915, is the destination for about 1,000 campers every summer, most of whom hail from communities in Maine. The camp welcomes about 232 campers per week, with some campers staying two, four or sometimes even eight weeks, with an approximately equal ratio of girls to boys.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: