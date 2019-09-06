AUBURN — Matthew Richard, a family service counselor with Dignity Memorial’s The Fortin Group Funeral Homes of Lewiston & Auburn and Crosman Funeral Home of Lisbon Falls, will be the guest speaker at the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club’s destination location luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at 217 Turner St.

Growing up in Lewiston, Richard started in funeral service when he was attending St. Dominic Regional High School and graduated from Mt. Ida College prior to completing his apprenticeship and obtaining his license in funeral service in 1996.

Since 2001, Richard has been helping families preplan their arrangements ahead of need. “Knowing that loving people care enough to protect their loved ones from having to make life’s most difficult decisions is why I love my job. It’s very satisfying when it’s done correctly and I see the grateful families.”

Richard resides in Lewiston with his wife, Karen, and their children, Mackenzie and Dominic, and two pets, Spike, their tripod chihuahua, and “Kitten,” their cat. His interests include camping with his family, hiking and cycling.

Lunch is available for $14. Guests and visiting Rotarians should RSVP by contacting Club President Celeste Yakawonis at 207-713-7111.

