FARMINGTON — David Pike has lost quite a bit of his land over the years due to changes in the flow of the Sandy River and Temple Stream. He fears more will be lost in the future and doesn’t have answers on how to stop it.

Pike bought land from Allison and Frances Hoar in the 1970s. Adjoining land was purchased from Archie Davis shortly afterwards.

The Pike family grows strawberries, corn, pumpkins and other crops on the acreage.

Pike said he closed on the first property in September. That October there were three floods which washed away the straw he had covered the strawberry plants with.

“I think they went through the winter with no straw. It was unrelenting,” he said. “After a few years people started telling me Allison never had that many floods. I used that lower field before the channel cut across it. I lost about three acres to the channel.”

For a year or two after purchasing the property Pike was able to remove part of the gravel bars in the Sandy River. Doing so helped keep the river bed from moving.

Then Maine Department of Environmental Protection stopped issuing permits for gravel removal. Since that decision, much agricultural land near Farmington has been lost.

Gary Raymond, Farm Service Agency’s Franklin County Executive Director, said the Davis farm in New Sharon lost a 36 acre field for several years. The Sandy River recently returned to its old channel, making the field available again.

“The Lindbergs lost a bunch along their banks. The former Ellen James’ place in Avon and Darren Allen lost land,” Raymond said.

The Town of Farmington has also been affected by the river. Heavy rains eroded the riverbank threatening the loss of the Whittier Road in 2011 and 2012. Just 40 feet remained between the river and the road.

After the necessary permits were obtained, an extensive streambank stabilization project was completed in September 2013. Part of the project included the removal of part of a nearby sand bar in the Sandy River.

On Wednesday Town Manager Richard Davis said the Whittier project is doing just fine.

“The sand bar is building up. We will be taking more out,” he said.

Farmers find it more difficult to obtain permits to remove sand/gravel from the river.

Pike is concerned that the creation of a new outflow may mean the loss of five more acres of his productive cropland.

“I lost 30 feet (along the riverbank) this winter,” he said.

Pike wonders if the Farmington Sewer Plant could be having an impact on the Sandy River.

“They filled the road in (to the plant). It was like making a big earthen dam on both sides. Before then there was a channel, a relief valve for the Sandy River,” he said. “When the water got so high it would come around. They blocked that.

“After the plant was built, the water couldn’t go anywhere. It goes over my land. Prior to that the water would go the other way if it got high enough.

“If they hadn’t blocked the relief valve the water may have gone around it and may not have come onto my land. That may not have happened. I don’t know. The flooding started within four years of the plant being built.”

Pike said the bank on his side of the river has eroded 75 feet. There is a large gravel bar on the opposite side that could force the river to move closer still and eat away more of his land.

Davis said the Sandy River is a very active system.

“I don’t think the sewer plant has had an impact. The town moved the outfall downstream to catch the Temple Stream,” he said. “The access road has been there since 1972.”

Pike doesn’t know if anyone is concerned about the movement of the Sandy River.

“I think the town should be,” he said.

