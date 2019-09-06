Susan Lemay of Greene and her 3-year-old granddaughter, Poppy Leigh Lemay, ride the “Bumble Bee” during the Litchfield Fair on Friday. The fair on the Plains Road in Litchfield runs through Sunday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Kismet Farnum, 4, of Saint George waits for her mother, Courtney, to bring her a bunny during the Litchfield Fair on Friday. Cadence Lerch, 9, of Litchfield has a bunny in her lap at right and Farnum's father, Austin, is at left.
Jace Boron, 8, of Newburgh shows fairgoers his pig, Otis, during the Litchfield Fair on Friday. Boron and his sister, Josie, entered their pigs in the pig racing competition.
Ribbons mark winners in the canned food competition in the exhibition hall at the Litchfield Fair on Friday.
Jace Boron, left, Josie Boron and Acadia Castonguay entice their pigs with cheese sticks during the pig race competition at the Litchfield Fair on Friday. Jace Boron, 8, and his sister, Josie, live in Newburgh. Castonguay, 6, lives in Sabattus.
Ava Mullen, 11, of West Kennebunk spends time with her pulling ox, Bill, during the Litchfield Fair on Friday.
Betsy Laney, left, of West Gardiner, Joe Obrin of Topsham and Linda Baker of Topsham chat inside the exhibition hall during the Litchfield Fair on Friday. "Fairs are so much about our culture and heritage in Maine," said Baker, a board member of the Topsham Fair.