DENMARK — The Denmark Arts Center will present Bruce Marshall in a solo show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

Marshall’s music career spans six decades. Coming from a musical family, he learned harmony and vocal technique from his parents who were choir singers. He first picked up a guitar in 1967 and by ’74 he was a full-time musician, playing gin mills and juke joints all over New England and Canada with his first professional band “Whitecap.”

The Boston-based Marshall and the Clue cut their first vinyl on ATM Records not long after that. It was Marshall’s agent who suggested he focus more on a solo career in 1980. Fast-forward 46 years and about 10,000 shows and it’s clear the solo path has been his strength and meal ticket. He’s shared the stage with the likes of B.B. King, Beach Boys, Blood Sweat and Tears, Joe Cocker, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Huey Lewis, among others.

Rob Caldwell called him a troubadour in a recent 207 WCHS feature. The Bruce Marshall Group just released a seventh CD, “Borrowed Time,” and Marshall has had a duo with blues legend James Montgomery.

Marshall will dig deep into his original catalog on acoustic and resonator guitars and his commanding guitar style and expressive, soulful voice will captivate. This is his first appearance at Denmark Arts Center.

Tickets are available for $15, adults; $12, seniors 65-plus; $8, kids under 18; and $35, families. All tickets are general admission; members receive priority seating. Lobby and concessions open at 6:30 p.m. Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.

The Denmark Arts Center is at 50 West Main St., Rte. 160. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org or call the box office at 207-452-2412.

