KENT, Ohio — The University of Maine field hockey team’s game Saturday morning against Temple University was stopped after 70 minutes because of a field conflict at Kent State University, where the game was being played.

The teams played through regulation and one overtime with no goals scored. At that point, according to a tweet from the UMaine field hockey account, “Kent State administration came onto the field prior to the second overtime half and called off the game to allow the noontime Kent football game to begin on time.”

A tweet from the Kent State field hockey account read: “We regret today’s game had to be stopped during overtime play per field guidelines as previously discussed. We recognize the hard work and dedication of all student-athletes. The safety of our community, including student-athletes and visitors is always our first consideration.”

The game was declared an exhibition and will not impact either team’s stats or overall record, according to UMaine’s Twitter account.

The Black Bears play Kent State at 11 a.m. Sunday.

BABSON 1, ST. JOSEPH’S 0: Lauren Curley put in a feed from Katie Driscoll with 1:55 remaining in the first quarter and the Beavers (2-1) beat the Monks (3-1) in a non-conference tilt at Standish.

Alexandria Simpson turned aside nine shots for St. Joseph’s, while Cassidy Riley stopped three shots to record the shutout.

BATES 3, HAMILTON 2: Paige Cote slapped in a shot from the top of the circle off a Grace Fitzgerald penalty corner 4:56 into overtime to lift the Bobcats past the Continentals in Clinton, New York.

Bridget Thompson and Abigail Ford each record first-half goals to give Bates a 2-1 lead.

Maddie Beitler had a goal in the second and fourth quarters for Hamilton.

BOWDOIN 2, AMHERST 1: Abby Bashaw scored 3:49 into the first overtime on a feed from Elle Brine as the Polar Bears beat the Mammoths in an opener in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Laura Schwarzmann scored from Grace Johnson to give Amherst a 1-0 lead in the third quarter. Peyton Jackson scored from Elizabeth Growney to tie it for Bowdoin in the fourth.

COLBY 2, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 1: Georgia Cassidy had both goals for Mules (1-0, 1-0 NESCAC) in a win over the Camels (0-2, 0-1) in a conference opener in Waterville.

Kerri Mason scored for Connecticut College.

Emily Buckman recorded three saves for Colby, and Jackie Mountford stopped six shots for the Camels.

HUSSON 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: Riley Newcomb scored an unassisted goal 9:22 into the first overtime as the Eagles (1-2) beat the Huskies (2-2) in Gorham.

Mallory Fairbanks and Addelle Foss scored to give Husson a 2-0 lead. Dorina Sirois and Samatha Ellis scored in the fourth quarter as Southern Maine rallied.

Kimmy Goddard and Andrea Shaggy split time in the cage for the Eagles, combining for nine saves, while Lindsay Pych stopped five shots for the Huskies.

MIT 2, UNE 1: Paige Forester scored twice as the Engineers (2-1) beat the Nor’easters (1-2) in Biddeford. Reanna Boulay scored for UNE.

FOOTBALL

SUNY MARITIME 24, MAINE MARITIME 21: Joe Gagliardi kicked a 43-yard field goal with one second to play in regulation as the Privateers (1-0) beat the Mariners (0-1) in an opener at Throggs Neck, New York.

Nikolas Moquin was 12 for 24 passing for 188 yards and three touchdowns for Maine Maritime. Dominic Casale caught five passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

MEN’S SOCCER

AMHERST 3, BOWDOIN 0: Ada Okorogheye, Gabe Gitler and German Giammattei all scored as the Mammoths (2-0, 1-0 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (1-1, 0-1) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

BATES 3, HAMILTON 1: Luke Protti scored twice and Myles Guerrier added a goal as the Bobcats (2-0, 2-0 NESCAC) beat the Continentals (0-2, 0-2) in Clinton, New York. Aidan Wood scored for Hamilton.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 3, COLBY 0: Luke Stoneback, Liam Noonan and Ben Ludwick each scored as the Camels (2-0, 1-0 NESCAC) beat the Mules (1-1, 0-1) in Waterville.

Stanley Clarke had four saves for Colby, while AJ Marcucci had one saves for Connecticut College.

UNE 2, THOMAS 1: Alex Gray and Lee Esposito both scored as the Nor’easters (1-1-1) beat the Terriers (0-4) in Waterville. Eric LaBrie scored for Thomas.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

AMHERT 1, BOWDOIN 0: Sasha Savitsky scored as the Mammoths (2-0) beat the Polar Bears (0-1) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

MAINE 3, MERRIMACK 1: Julie Mahoney, Kayla Brace and Gaby Panagakos all scored as the Black Bears (3-1) beat the Warriors (1-3) in Orono.

Olivia Bamford, Hannah Bamford and Nicole Bailey each had an assist.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 2, COLBY 1: Kat Norton had a pair of second-half goals as Camels (2-0, 1-0 NESCAC) beat the Mules (1-1, 0-1) in a conference opener in Waterville.

Olivia Greif scored for Colby. Shannon Gray and Dani Lonati combined for 11 saves for Colby.

UNE 1, WESTFIELD STATE 1: Katie Beaudoin scored in the first period and the Nor’easters (1-0-2) tied the Owls (1-2-1) in Biddeford.

Lydia Kinsman scored for Westfield State.

EMERSON 1, ST. JOSEPH’S 0: Marie Bou Aziz scored from Meghan MacPherson and the Lions (3-1) blanked the Monks (1-1-1) in non-conference game in Standish.

Adia Grogan recorded seven saves for St. Joseph’s.

HAMILTON 6, BATES 1: The Continentals (1-1, 1-1 NESCAC) jumped out to a 4-0 halftime lead and received goals from six different players to easily handle the Bobcats (1-1, 1-1) at Clinton, New York.

Riley Turcotte had a second-half goal for Bates.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 4, BRYANT & STRATTON-ALBANY 0: Callie O’Brien had a hat trick as the SeaWolves (3-0) beat the Bobcats (0-5) in South Portland.

