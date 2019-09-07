AUBURN – Elna V. Bergeron, 96, formerly of Lewiston, passed away on Sunday Sept. 1, 2019 at The Odd Fellows’ and Rebekahs’ Home of Maine with her family by her side.

She was born in West Sumner, Maine on May 13, 1923, the daughter of the late Matti and Emilia_(Karppinen) Heikkinen.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. at The Fortin Funeral Home in Lewiston followed by committal services at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. Services provided by The Fortin Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, Maine 04240. 784-4584

