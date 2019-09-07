SUMNER – Felix Langlais, 87, of Sumner, died late Thursday evening, Sept. 5, 2019, at his home in Sumner, with his loving family by his side.

He was born on Oct. 8, 1931, in Eagle Lake, the son of Joseph and Yvonne (Guimond) Langlais.

On Aug. 27, 1955, he married Pauline M. Flynn in Lynn, Mass., where they made their home.

After his service during the Korean Conflict, Felix worked locally at General Electric for many years as a machine mechanic, a job he was very proud of.

In retirement, he and Pauline moved to Maine and settled in Sumner after some time in South Paris.

Felix was a clever mechanic and enjoyed tinkering, puttering in his workshop, visiting Eagle Lake, snowmobiling, ice fishing, exploring the surrounding the woods, his mother’s biscuits and especially time spent with his beloved wife, Pauline who predeceased him on July 27, 2015.

He is survived by five children, Helena Hetman and her husband, Glenn of Derry, N.H., Joseph Langlais of South Paris, Thomas Langlais and his wife, Donna of Lynn, Mass., Jeannine Gentleman and her husband, Joe of Peabody, Mass., and Mary Garuti and her wife, Mary Beth Simpkins of Sumner; four grandchildren, Katie Bergeron of Derry, N.H., Sara Garuti of Sumner, Jennifer and Ashley Langlais of Lynn, Mass.; several nieces and nephews; a sister, Emily Harding of Seabrook, N.H.; a brother-in-law, Bud Jessome of Nahant, Mass. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Pauline; sisters, Gertrude Jessome and Marie Allen and her husband, Don.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main St., South Paris. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 32 Paris St., Norway. Interment with military honors will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Sumner. Condolences and tributes may be shared with Felix’s family and friends at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

Gifts may be given in his wife, Pauline’s memory, for breast cancer research to the

Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation

16133 Ventura Blvd.

Suite 1000

Encino, CA 91436

