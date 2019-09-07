 

The Mechanic Falls High School Class of 1956 annual luncheon was held at Cyndi’s Dockside in Poland on Aug. 15. Those in attendance were Peter and Donna Dunn, Barbara Dunn, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Bryant, Mr. and Mrs. George Major, Gene and Marlene Keene, Mr. and Mrs. David Kimball, Kathleen Maher-Ryder, Elaine Morse, Joyce Reynold Crane and Diane Lothrop-Cordell. After lunch classmates remembered old times while gathering by the pond.

