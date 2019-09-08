AUBURN — The Auburn Community Concert Band has announced that rehearsals for the upcoming holiday concert season will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 11. This is an opportunity for former high school and college band members to experience performing regularly in front of large audiences.

The Auburn band has a particular need for additional people who play clarinet, flute, alto sax or French horn. Membership requires a commitment to the group’s weekly schedule of Wednesday evening rehearsals and concerts. Members must also have their own instruments.

Weekly rehearsals take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays at the High Street Congregational Church, between High and Pleasant streets.

The group’s annual holiday concert this year is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Gendron Franco Center, Lewiston. Last year’s performance attracted an audience of nearly 450. Additional Wednesday evening performances will occur during December.

The ACCB has 48 members, ranging in age from 14 to 89. The members collectively represent a total of 16 Maine towns. Before joining this organization, many of the group’s volunteer musicians had last played in a school or community band some 20 to 30 years ago, according to band director Milt Simon. “New members are often nervous when they first join, because of the lapse of time since they last practiced,” said Simon. He added that “most players regain their playing skills relatively quickly.”

Prospective members who are unable to participate in any of the September rehearsals will have a second opportunity to join the band during the group’s “Open Membership Month” in January.

The concert band is celebrating its 38th season. The organization was founded by Simon in 1981. For more information, interested musicians should visit the band’s website at www.auburncommunityband.com.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: