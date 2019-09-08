AUBURN — Past President Bethel Shields will be the featured speaker of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Lunch Club Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Village Inn, 165 High St.

Born in Maine and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Shields received her registered nursing degree from Milwaukee County Hospital and her BSBA from the University of Maine at the age of 52 by attending numerous night classes. She has been married for 62 years to Dr. Thomas Shields. The Shields had five children and have four grandchildren. Shields was an Auburn city councilor for six years and the mayor’s representative to the Auburn School Board for four years.

Shields loves to read, quilt, watch sports and do NY Times crossword puzzles. She was instrumental in the development of the Balloon Festival and L-A Senior College. Her current project is making 20 quilts for the Veterans Homeless Shelter in Lewiston. She will share the history of the Churchill Memorial during her presentation to Rotary.

L-A Rotary meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Village Inn. Lunch is available for $14. Guests and visiting Rotarians are always welcome.

Events and club information are posted at www.lewistonauburnrotary.org and www.facebook.com/lewistonmainerotary/ or contact PR/Marketing Chairwoman Monica Millhime, 207-713-7045, [email protected] or Club President Celeste Yakawonis, 207-713-7111.

