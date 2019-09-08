POLAND — Maine State Poland Excelsior Grange recently hosted Community Service Night when historical society members from Hebron, Minot and Poland were invited to accept cast-iron seals and charters representing granges that have closed in their respective towns.

The Maine State Grange is moving into smaller headquarters in Augusta.

In an effort to save space, State Master Sherri Harriman is visiting towns throughout the state whose granges have closed and presenting the seals and charters to respective local historical societies.

The seal is an embossed device which stamped the name and number of the particular grange on all official grange documents.

Harriman presented the seals and charter for Lake Grange in Poland, Hebron Grange and the Grange Store in West Minot.

Recollections of grange histories were provided by Hester Gilpatric, Jeanne Letourneau and Jimmy Walker.

Barbara Strout presented a scrapbook and a replica of the 20th Maine Battle Flag to the Poland Historical Society. Strout said over 300 adult males from Poland served in the Civil War.

The scrapbook records the rebuilding Poland District 22 Schoolhouse, which sits in Poland municipal complex and serves as the home to the historical society. The scrapbook contains newspaper articles dealing with the renovation and as well as writings by Poland home-schoolers who assisted in the reconstruction while learning the cultural history of Poland in the 19th century. The home-schooled students also raised the money to buy the flag.

Strout said at the time of restructuring the schoolhouse, there had been no official home for the Poland Historical Society.

Poland Town Manager Matthew Garside and State Rep. Amy Arata attended the program.

