LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus has announced its education center classes for September. Classes are held at 8 Falcon Road and are free, unless noted. SeniorsPlus is fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request.

10 Warning Signs: Noon to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5; instructor, Peter Baker, LCSW, Alzheimer’s Association. Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia cause changes in memory, thinking and behavior that interfere with daily life. Learn about 10 common warning signs to watch for, as well as access Alzheimer’s Association resources.

Understanding Medicare Options for Care: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9; instructors, Angela Moore, Beacon Hospice, and Dave Brackett, Kindred at Home. Review Medicare rules and guidelines to help be an informed consumer participating in healthcare decisions that impact quality of care. This is an informational session. Come with questions.

AARP Safe Driving: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10; instructor, AARP staff/volunteer. Cost, $20 for nonmembers and $15 for AARP members, payable to AARP. Drivers 55-plus who complete the class are eligible for discounts on their auto insurance for three years. Bring driver’s license, lunch and AARP membership card.

Medical Marijuana 101: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12; instructors, Marissa Martin and Kaela Soucy, Curaleaf Maine. The presentation will cover how cannabis works in the body, ways to ingest it and how each method takes effect, how to track what you are trying, the success of results and how to make cannabis remedies.

Sexuality & Aging: Debunking Myths Cont’d: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12; instructor, Susan Kamin, certified nurse midwife and sexual health counselor. This presentation will be a continuation of a talk that was given in June, but it is open to all. It will go into further depth to explore the myths and facts around senior sexuality and answer questions.

Budgeting Basics: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17; instructor, Chris Morin, New Ventures Maine. Learn the basic components for building a budget.

Tuesday Afternoons at the Movies with Dave & Pat: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 24; 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 1, 8 and 15; 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22; instructors, Dr. Patricia Vampatella and David Bernier of L-A Senior College. The course will focus on six films that have won the Oscar in Best Picture and Best Musical Score: “The Bridge on the River Kwai,” “Around the World in 80 Days,” “Gigi,” “Chariots of Fire,” “The Sting” and “Ben Hur.” Participants will view each film and learn facts regarding the film, the musical score and the composer. Popcorn will be available. This class is for L-A Senior College members only. Call UMS-LAC at 207-780-5960 to register. Limit 30.

Alpha One’s Adaptive Equipment Loan Program: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18; instructor, Henry Powell, independent living specialist at Alpha One. Learn about Alpha One’s programs, including in-home care and grant programs for equipment or technology. Discuss funding for financing equipment and technology as well as other resources for people with disabilities around the state.

Medicare Made Simple: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, Lewiston Adult Ed; instructor, Kerry Faria, SeniorsPlus. Medicare is complex so learn how to navigate it with this introductory course. To register, call Lewiston Adult Education at 207-795-4141.

Prevent Falls, Age in Place: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25; instructor, Brie Weisman, occupational therapist, registered & licensed, Adapt-Able Living. Adapt-Able Living is dedicated to helping Maine’s older adults age in place. Reduce risk by simple changes in behavior and modifications to home.

Crafting with Corinne: 1:30 to 3 or 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25; cost, $5 for supplies; instructor, Corinne Saindon. Create a fun Halloween card and treat holder. Limit 10 people.

Game Day at SeniorsPlus: 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Afternoon of fun, socialization, and popcorn. Bring a favorite game to share.

Ongoing

Knitting Group: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Work on your own project or learn how to knit. Bring yarn and knitting needles. Use back door.

Book Club: 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. This peer-facilitated club meets on the second Wednesday of each month. The book to be read for this month’s group is “Lizzie Bright and the Buckminster Boy” by Gary Schmidt.

Exercise classes

Total Strength and Balance: 11:15 a.m. to noon or 12:15 to 1 p.m. Mondays; 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays; 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. or 12:30 to 1:10 p.m. Fridays; instructor, Linn Morin, certified trainer. Cost: $40 for 18 classes; $30 for 12 classes; $18 for 6 classes; $5 drop-in, To register or for more information, call Linn at 207-523-9055.

Chair Yoga: 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays only, Sept. 16 to Nov. 18 (off Oct. 14 & Nov. 11); instructor, Tisha Bremner, Cost: $8 drop-in or $40 for 8 weeks. Designed to increase vitality, gain a deeper sense of balance and findinner calm. Combines meditation, easy warm-ups, light stretches and gentle yoga postures.

Chair Yoga: 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Fridays only, Session 1, Sept. 13 to Oct. 18 (six-week session), Session 2, Nov. 15 to Dec. 27 (off Nov. 29; six-week session); instructor, Mary Bishop, Cost: $8 drop-in, $30 for 6 weeks, or $40 for 8 weeks. Designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Limit 16.

Chair to Mat Yoga: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays only, Session 1, Sept. 13 to Oct. 18 (six-week session), Session 2, Nov. 15 to Dec. 27 (off Nov. 29; six-week session); instructor, Mary Bishop, Cost: $8 drop-in, $30 for 6 weeks, or $40 for 8 weeks. Bring yoga mat for this class that goes from the chair to the mat. Designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with the support of a chair, floor and props. Limit 7.

Franklin and Oxford Counties

Tai Chi for Health and Balance: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 10 to Oct. 31; instructors: Karen Reilly and Lucia Owen; Gould Academy’s Bingham Gym, Church Street, Bethel, Registration: SAD 44 Adult Education at 207-824-2136, ext. 1340, or www.sad44.maineadulted.org. Enrollment after first week of class is discouraged. Movements can be done seated or standing.

Register for classes by calling 207-795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center.

