OXFORD — The Uptown Cruizahs Car Club will hold the end-of-season cruise-in from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Tractor Supply, Route 26.

Members will provide food, there will be a 50/50 pot and over $500 in other prizes while folks display their antique, classic or customized vehicles.

As with the Monday night cruise nights, this event will be held weather permitting. Proceeds will benefit Camp Sunshine, Responsible Pet Care, Christmas For Kids and the Maine Veterans’ Home in South Paris.

For more information, call Dan Tripp at 207-890-8778 or Garry Allen at 207-595-2691.

