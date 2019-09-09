DIXFIELD — The Mexico High School Class of 1948 will hold its monthly luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Ellis Variety and Diner, 126 Weld St. All members and guests are welcome.

—

RUMFORD — Members of the Stephens High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Hotel Rumford. All class members and guests are welcome.

For more information, call 207-562-4241.

—

BETHEL — Members of the Stephens High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Sunday River Brewing Co. on Route 2. All classmates and guest are welcome.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: